Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Axonics worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Axonics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

