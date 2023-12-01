Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.49 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Frontdoor worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,396,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Frontdoor by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,880,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

