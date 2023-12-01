Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 92,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

