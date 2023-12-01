Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
nVent Electric stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 92,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
