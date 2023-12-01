Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 220.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of KB Home worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

KBH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

