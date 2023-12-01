Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 102,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.12. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

