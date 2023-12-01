Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 32,945 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 204,341 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Gentex by 68.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,187. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

