Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,056 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,694. The company has a market capitalization of $316.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.