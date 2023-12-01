Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $6,044,208. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,209,875. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 334.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

