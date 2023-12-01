Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $19,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.19. 48,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

