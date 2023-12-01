Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,956 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.06. 616,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,376. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

