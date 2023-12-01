Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,620 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. 49,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

