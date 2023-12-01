Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 811 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in AutoZone by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $2,611.97. 36,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,272. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,575.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,520.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

