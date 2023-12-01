Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.45 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.16. 144,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

