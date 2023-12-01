Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of K stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.11. 285,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.
About Kellanova
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
