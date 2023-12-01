Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Thaddeus Darden Acquires 10,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,191.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
GRNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.16. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.62.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 48.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
