Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Thaddeus Darden Acquires 10,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,191.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.16. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

