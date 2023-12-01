Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 204,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock remained flat at $22.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

