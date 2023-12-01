Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.