Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $391.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
