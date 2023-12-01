Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $391.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

