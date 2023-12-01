Gregory A. Lang Sells 42,519 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

