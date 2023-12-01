Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Cut by Oakcliff Capital Partners LP

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 8.4% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Guidewire Software worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.57. 71,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.