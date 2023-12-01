Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of C$19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

