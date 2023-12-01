Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDIP opened at $1.96 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

