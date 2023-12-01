HC Wainwright Comments on Erasca, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Erasca in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Erasca’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Erasca Stock Performance

Erasca stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 1,000,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,456,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,496,118.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

