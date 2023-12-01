HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

