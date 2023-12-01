HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $251.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,355. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

