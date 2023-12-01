Head to Head Survey: Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -546.87% Elite Pharmaceuticals 43.43% 53.05% 33.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($10.67) -0.15 Elite Pharmaceuticals $34.15 million 4.08 $3.56 million $0.01 13.77

Volatility & Risk

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elite Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skye Bioscience and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals beats Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals. It owns, licenses, manufactures, and sells various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets, and 15mg and 30mg capsules for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets under the Adderall brand, as well as Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, Amphetamine Sulfate Extended Release capsules under the Adderall XR brand for central nervous system diseases; Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone; Loxapine Succinate capsules for treating antipsychotic under the Loxapine brand; Acetaminophen and Codeine Phosphate for the management of mild to moderate pain; and antibiotic products. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, attention deficit, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.