HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $3,043,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Stock Up 1.4 %

HEI stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.71. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $147.69 and a 52 week high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

