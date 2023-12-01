Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Shares Down 72.4%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) fell 72.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.97. 9,865,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the average session volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

