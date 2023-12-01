Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HRL opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.