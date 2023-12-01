Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Alto Ingredients worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 192,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 247,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 280,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $185.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $318.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.51 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

