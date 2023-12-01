Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cato by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cato Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CATO opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Cato Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -424.97%.

About Cato

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.