Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 61,382 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 502.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

