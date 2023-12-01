Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Copa worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Copa by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Copa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

