Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

