Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

