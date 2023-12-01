Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,521,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,244,000 after buying an additional 702,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

LSCC opened at $58.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.