Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 215,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 2,275,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

