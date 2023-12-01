Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2,455.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Lazard worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

