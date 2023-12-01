Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAC. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 267,144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

AAC opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

