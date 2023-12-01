Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,681 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alcoa worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AA opened at $26.86 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

About Alcoa



Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

