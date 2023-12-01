Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 849,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

