Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,020 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVE opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

