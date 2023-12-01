Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

