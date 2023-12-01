Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 38,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $21,311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $468.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.