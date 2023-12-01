Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,024 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

