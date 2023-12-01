Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 290,970 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of DXC Technology worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,828,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

