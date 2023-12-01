Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 73,253 Shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,253 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AP Acquisition were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APCA. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APCA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. AP Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

