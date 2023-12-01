Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 816 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,611,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.