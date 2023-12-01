HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $493.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -137.15 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.74 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.51.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

