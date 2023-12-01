Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $590.28.

HUM opened at $484.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

